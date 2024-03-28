'The world is seemingly powerless in the face of Israel's accused of using starvation as a weapon in this war' CNN reports on incidents of air aid parachutes falling into the water in besieged Gaza, resulting in the drowning of several Palestinians attempting to feed their families amidst shortages of food, water, and essential supplies. The report highlights the world's efforts only to provide life-saving aid, which remains stalled at land crossings, with Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon in the war, which has led the international community to resort to dropping aid from the sky instead of confronting Israel.