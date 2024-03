Israel’s Hidden Occupation: Palestinian citizens of Israel In 1949, the Nakba came to an end with Zionist militias expelling 750,000 Palestinians from their homes to build modern-day Israel. Within the borders of the new state, 100,000 Palestinians remained, Tel Aviv was unsure what to do with them and successive Israeli governments have viewed them with a mixture of suspicion and hostility. While Israel made them citizens, between 1949-1966, it placed them under military rule and governed their lives in a manner that resembles Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Today those Palestinians make up 21% of Israel's population but their history is still misunderstood. We dive into Israel's first occupation.