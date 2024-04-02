Middle East Monitor
'The Israeli army locked us in a burnt-out department,' says Shifa raid survivor

Ali Al-Durrah, a surviving patient of the two-week Israeli siege and raid of Al-Shifa Hospital describes the conditions patients were subjected to and what they experienced.

April 2, 2024 at 12:09 pm

MEMO’s correspondent Motasem Dalloul speaks to survivors of Israel’s two-week raid of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, which left most of the major medical complex in ruins.

Ali Al-Durrah, a patient who survived the raid, describes how he was informed by doctors that Israeli soldiers had kidnapped his father whose whereabouts remain unknown today. He also describes how heavily armed Israeli soldiers ordered patients to move to a burnt-out building, which he says used to be the kidney department, where he and others had been locked up during the two-week siege and raid.

Gaza’s media office officials said Israeli troops killed some 400 Palestinians in and around the hospital. “They bulldozed the courtyards, burying dozens of bodies of martyrs in the rubble, turning the place into a mass graveyard,” the statement added.

WATCH: MEMO inspects extensive destruction of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli forces withdraw

