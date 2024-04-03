6,050 Palestinian students killed by Israel since 7 October

At least 6,050 Palestinian students have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since 7 October, the Palestinian Ministry of Education revealed on Tuesday, with 10,219 wounded.

According to the Palestinian Information Centre, of those killed, 5,994 were in Gaza, as were 9,890 of those wounded. In addition to the casualties in the West Bank — 56 students killed and 329 wounded — 105 others were detained by the occupation forces.

The ministry added that 266 teachers and school administrators have been killed and 973 have been wounded in Gaza, while six have been wounded and at least 73 have been arrested in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 351 government schools and 65 UNRWA-run schools have been bombed and vandalised in the Gaza Strip; 111 of them were severely damaged, and 40 were destroyed completely. Just under 60 schools were attacked and vandalised in the West Bank.

It was confirmed by officials that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of their education due to the ongoing genocide in the enclave. Many are now suffering from psychological trauma and face extremely difficult living and health conditions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the death toll since the start of the Israeli offensive on the territory has risen to 32,916 Palestinians, with 75,494 wounded. More than 72 per cent of the victims were women and children.

READ: UN: 196 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza