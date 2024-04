Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been involved in a car accident in which his car overturned after a visit to the city of Ramla. Footage on social media shows him being tended to by paramedics on the road. He has since been transported to hospital.

“Minister Ben-Gvir feels good, is conscious, and will continue to receive medical treatment at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital,” his office said.

READ: It could take 14 years to clear debris in Gaza: UN