Hamas's military wing targets Israel surveillance site in central Gaza

The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said, Thursday, it targeted an Israeli surveillance site with mortar shells in the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said it targeted a newly established Israeli site for surveillance and espionage east of the Juhur Al-Deek area with mortar shells.

There has been no comment by the Israeli army.

Israeli airstrikes targeted the central and northern areas of Gaza earlier Thursday, resulting in deaths and injuries to several Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu.

Palestinian telecoms company, Paltel, said communications and internet services went down in central and southern Gaza “due to Israel’s relentless aggression”.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,300 injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

