Students block Paris university over Gaza war

April 26, 2024 at 1:41 pm

Students at Sciences Po University block entrance to one of the university's buildings after the police attempted to clear an encampment within a pro-Palestinian protest on Wednesday, in Paris, France on April 26, 2024. [Luc Auffret - Anadolu Agency]

Students today blocked access to Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po university over the war in Gaza, demanding the institution condemn Israel’s actions, in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on US campuses, Reuters reports.

Chanting their support for the Palestinians, the students displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building’s entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play,” said 22-year-old Hicham, a masters student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel’s actions.

“We hope that will spread to all universities and beyond … we won’t give in until the genocide in Gaza ends,” said 20-year old Zoe, a masters student in public administration at Sciences Po.

Science Po’s Interim Director, Jean Basseres, condemned the blockade of the building in a letter to teachers.

He confirmed that on Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students, adding that he was now talking with student representatives to try and find a solution to the new blockade.

Police in the US arrested over 100 protesters on US campuses, and violently detained a professor who questioned their actions, throwing her on the ground and pushing her face into the concrete.

