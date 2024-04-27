Decision makers from Islamic Development Bank Group gather in Saudi capital

The four-day meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group started on Saturday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu Agency reports.

Finance ministers, Islamic finance experts, and representatives from financial institutions, the private sector and non-governmental organisations gathered to mark the group’s annual meeting and golden jubilee celebration.

This year’s theme is “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity.”

On the sidelines, important sessions will be held, such as the Governors’ Roundtable Meeting, the Global Forum on Islamic Finance, the Private Sector Forum, the Philanthropy Forum, and the Future Symposium Discussions.

Mohammed Aljadaan, the Saudi minister of finance, said the annual meetings are an important platform to discuss ways to enhance cooperation among Islamic member nations, achieve sustainable and comprehensive development in Islamic nations, and transform their economies into sustainable and diversified economies capable of overcoming crises.

Muhammad Al Jasser, chairman of the bank, stated that the annual meetings this year came at a crucial time when the world is facing simultaneous and multiple crises, foremost among them being climate shocks and economic uncertainties, that led to an increase in global inflation.

Last year, the bank’s annual meeting was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

