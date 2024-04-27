Israeli media: Washington decides not to impose sanctions on Israel’s Netzah Yehuda unit

Israeli media announced that the US has decided not to impose sanctions on the Israeli occupation army’s extremist Netzah Yehuda unit.

Israel’s Walla website disclosed on Friday that the US will not impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli army after Israel took several measures to address the sanctions.

US sources had previously reported to the Axios website that the US is expected to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit due to human rights violations in the West Bank.

The website noted that a: “Special State Department panel that investigated alleged violations of human rights based on the Leahy law recommended months ago that Blinken disqualify multiple Israeli military and police units that operate in the West Bank from receiving US aid.”

The Netzah Yehuda battalion, which may become the first Israeli military unit that the US administration imposes sanctions on due to its activities in the West Bank, was created in 1999 as a special military unit for the ultra-orthodox Haredim and was co-founded by rabbis and includes extremist settlers.

Netzah Yehuda’s activities were concentrated in the West Bank, especially in the Jenin camp, and is also known as the “most violent” battalion.

US investigations confirmed the unit’s involvement in the killing of an elderly Palestinian-American in 2022. It currently includes approximately 1,000 soldiers and moved from the Jenin camp to the Golan Heights since January 2023.

READ: Netanyahu: ‘ICC decisions will not affect Israel’s actions, right to defend itself’