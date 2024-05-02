Sudan FM: UK protects UAE despite its funding of terrorist militias

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry criticised Britain for neglecting its moral and political obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. According to the ministry, Britain has acted to protect the interests of the UAE, which Sudan accuses of supporting and funding the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

During an emergency Security Council meeting on 29 April, Sudan requested to discuss what it called the “UAE’s aggression” against Sudan. The UK intervened, changing the meeting’s agenda and format and leading to closed consultations to be held which Sudan’s permanent representative was not permitted to attend.

The ministry released a statement accusing Britain of sheltering the main financiers of war in Sudan. The statement also mentioned that the UK government held undisclosed meetings with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which possess the traits of a terrorist organisation. Due to these actions, the UK is now considered a partner in the heinous crimes committed by terrorist militias and those who support them, it added.

The UAE, the Foreign Ministry explained, exerts pressure on Britain to protect it in the UN Security Council after its role in fueling the war in Sudan was exposed through its continuous support for the terrorist RSF, as revealed in the Sunday Times. It added that the UAE cancelled four ministerial meetings with the UK to pressure them into intervening in response to Sudan’s complaint against the Emirates.

