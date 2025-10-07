 The EU’s political relevance enables Israel’s genocide in Gaza

The EU has rendered itself irrelevant, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In an interview with Euronews, basking in US President Donald Trump’s support for Israel’s genocide under the guise of a peace deal, Netanyahu took issue with some European countries’ recent symbolic recognition of a non-existent Palestinian state. “That’s why Europe has essentially become irrelevant and displayed enormous weakness,” Netanyahu stated, framing the symbolic recognition as “a state in which you can continue a war against Israel.”

But there is no tangible Palestinian state except in paradigms that have been impossible to implement for years. Europe has not been irrelevant to Israel. On the contrary, its relentless pursuit of the defunct two-state diplomacy gave Israel impunity for genocide. In the same way recognising a symbolic Palestinian state paved the way for Zionist colonial expansion.

According to Netanyahu, Europe’s reasoning amounted to this: “We’re gonna stop terrorism by giving the terrorists a state right next to their intended victim, whom they almost massacred, whom they almost eliminated.” Even if one ignores the terror narrative from which Israel has profited even during genocide, the statistics portray a different reality, both during the current genocide and historically. Since Israeli colonialism instigated and implemented genocide, who is eliminating who? And with whose approval has Israel’s genocide been allowed to arrive at two years today? The US is not the only enabler; the EU did its part and it continues to do so. While the focus remains on the two-state paradigm, Israel gets a green light from the EU to genocide and colonialism.

Israel needs both US and EU support to finish what it started in Gaza. The US has always been more overt in its support of Zionist colonisation, but the EU’s peacebuilding façade is derived from colonialism. The colonised have to make peace with the colonisers. Palestinians have to make do with a symbolic recognition of a non-existent Palestinian state while Israel continues its expansion over indigenous territory through genocide.

“We are fighting a battle to prevent the barbarians from storming into Europe, first from conquering the all Middle East, storming into Europe. And then attacking the United States. Now, whether or not people see it, it’s true,” Netanyahu offered by way of expanding the reasons behind the genocide.

But Palestinian anti-colonial resistance is confined to colonised and occupied Palestine. Unlike Israel, whose concept of Greater Israel, if implemented, would redraw geographical borders in the region and create unending wars. People see the struggle of the colonised against the coloniser, and the reality of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Meanwhile, the so-called irrelevant EU, in Netanyahu’s words, is seeking to participate in the US plan for transitional authority in Gaza, as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas noted. The EU, therefore, cannot be called irrelevant, especially considering that the two-state paradigm will contribute to annihilating Palestinians’ political autonomy. Had the EU abandoned its tenacity to the two-state diplomacy, the genocide wouldn’t have continued, and countries would not be recognising a non-existent Palestinian state. The EU’s relevance, despite what Netanyahu states, has enabled Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.