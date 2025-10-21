Complicity with colonialism and genocide

All world leaders who quickly endorsed US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza found common ground with the perpetuated lie that Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza. In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner denied Israel committing genocide in Gaza. “No, no, there was a war being fought,” according to Witkoff. According to Israel, the US and almost the entire world protecting Israel’s security narrative while pontificating about humanitarian aid.

In September this year, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera stated, belatedly, that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and criticised the EU for failing to act collectively. The EU distanced itself from the statement, with the Commission’s Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho stating, “It’s not up to the Commission to judge on this question and definition but really for the courts, and there has been no College [of Commissioners] decision on this particular subject.”

Conversely, when Trump’s plan was revealed, the European Council’s statement noted that the US plan contained all the elements “that have long constituted core EU policies”, namely demilitarising Gaza, humanitarian aid, the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, eliminating the resistance movement from political participation and, perhaps the most hypocritical of all, “that Gaza will not be occupied and that Palestinians will not be displaced.”

In case the EU has failed to notice, Gaza’s population has been repeatedly displaced even prior to the genocide. The majority of the population carries within it the displacement of the 1948 Nakba. As for “Gaza will not be occupied,” perhaps the EU has preferred to ignore that military occupation is a derivative of colonialism. There is enough momentum within the Israeli settler movement that can tip Gaza’s fragility towards settlement expansion with an ongoing genocide, which the EU will of course not recognise. Has the EU not yet seen that Palestinians returning to their homes are returning to piles of rubble and are still displaced from their homes?

Speaking about the ceasefire – which Israel has violated and, as of yesterday, killed almost 100 Palestinians and injured 230 – Kusher stated, “We needed a way to bring humanitarian aid into people, and then we had to write all these complex words to deal with the 50 years of stupid word games that everyone in that region is used to playing.”

If Palestinians had to tally all the “stupid word games” that Israel and the international community played, we would still be counting today. Of course, one needs to also factor in the rhetoric which the Zionist leaders and their accomplices before Israel established itself on ethnically-cleansed Palestinian territory. Only Palestinians would not call the word games stupid, but treacherous. The 1947 Partition Plan is one, the State of Israel is another. Humanitarian aid can also be added to the list; ceasefire as well. Human rights, Palestinian state, recognition. Genocide is made up of these perilous word games, as much as it consists of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

This is also what the international community is made of. Complicity with colonialism and genocide.

