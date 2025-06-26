3 Israeli ministers admit failure in Gaza, urge end to war

Three Israeli ministers on Wednesday admitted the failure of the military operations in the Gaza Strip, saying they had not produced any practical results so far. They called for either a shift in military strategy or working towards a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal to end the war.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the ministers made these remarks as the war on Gaza continues and Israeli losses mount due to ongoing Palestinian resistance operations.

The channel quoted the ministers as saying: “What we have done in Gaza may have had theoretical potential, but in practice, it has not led to results.”

They added: “Either a different military step should be taken, or efforts must be made to end the war through a comprehensive deal.”

Channel 12 did not name the ministers who made the comments.

Separately, the channel reported that Israeli officials involved in indirect negotiations with Hamas stated that “things are currently stalled. The Americans are enthusiastic, but the negotiations are not progressing as hoped.”

These officials also said: “Anyone who thinks Hamas will rush to make a deal after the strike in Iran does not understand its nature.”

READ: Israeli report warns: Relying on Abu Shabab’s militia in Gaza destined to fail