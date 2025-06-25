America Gets Played by Israel—Once Again | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

As the dramatic ceasefire places a temporary pause to the latest hostilities between Israel and Iran, we break down how and why this fragile agreement came together, what each side hoped to gain, and who ultimately walked away with the upper hand.

President Donald Trump’s intervention has exposed deep divisions within US policy circles. “America Firsters” clashed with “Israeli Firsters”—and once again, the “Israeli Firsters” prevailed, drawing the US into yet another conflict. But at what cost? The fallout has further damaged Israel’s global image, as both Zionism and the Israeli state increasingly resemble a toxic brand.

While global attention fixates on Iran, Israel’s assault on Gaza continues with ruthless intensity. Palestinians searching for food and aid are being targeted with deadly force, compounding an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. A scathing EU review has documented over 30 violations of its agreement with Israel. In this episode, Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani unpack the deeper implications of the latest developments.

WATCH: The Global Cost of Israeli Impunity | Palestine This Week With Mouin Rabbani