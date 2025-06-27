Middle East Monitor
France urges Israel to stop settler violence against Palestinians in West Bank

June 27, 2025 at 1:57 pm

Palestinians gather to inspect their burnt and destroyed houses after Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian residential area in Susya village of Hebron, West Bank on June 25, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]

France has urged the Israeli government to take firm action to stop ongoing settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated attacks by Israeli settlers, a day after three Palestinians were killed and seven others injured during an assault on the town of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah.

The ministry said: “France condemns the repeated attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

It added that in recent days, four Palestinians had been killed in the towns of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, and Surif near Hebron in the southern West Bank.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that “three Palestinians were martyred and seven others injured due to settler violence in the town of Kafr Malik.”

