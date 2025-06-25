Hamas urges international, Arab countries to stop Israel’s daily massacres of starving Gazans

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called for coordinated international, Arab, and Islamic efforts to pressure for an end to the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip and the daily massacres against starving civilians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hamas said the Israeli occupation army continues to commit daily massacres against starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 90 starving citizens seeking humanitarian aid.

“The daily massacres around the American-Zionist control points for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip continue, and they represent one of the most heinous crimes known to modern times, by luring starving innocents into ambushes of murder and shooting fire at them” the statement read.

According to the statement, Israel has killed more than ninety innocent, starving Palestinians on Tuesday as they were waiting in the hope of obtaining food for their children.

Nearly 500 Palestinians have already been killed by Israel while waiting for aid in the southern and central Gaza Strip.”

Earlier Tuesday, medical sources reported that 26 Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling and gunfire while waiting to receive US-Israeli aid near the Netzarim junction in the central Gaza Strip. Eyewitnesses confirmed that several other victims could not be recovered from the scene due to the dangerous conditions.

More than 20 Palestinians waiting for aid were also killed near the distribution center in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinian victims killed by Israeli shelling and gunfire while trying to reach aid distribution centers has reached 516, with more than 3,799 injured, while 39 people remain missing.