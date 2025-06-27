Saudi flight makes emergency landing in Cairo after crew manager dies mid-air

A Saudi Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Cairo International Airport after the cabin director suffered a fatal heart attack during a flight from Jeddah to London.

According to aviation and security sources, Cairo’s control tower received a distress call from the aircraft’s captain, prompting an immediate reroute and landing at the nearest airport to handle the emergency.

In an official statement issued on the platform X, Saudi Airlines confirmed that the cabin director, Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, passed away following a sudden health complication while performing his duties on board. The airline extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, praying for mercy and forgiveness.

The aircraft’s co-pilot successfully completed the emergency landing. A medical team boarded the plane upon arrival and confirmed that Al-Zahrani had died before landing.

His body was transferred to a nearby hospital, while Egypt’s Public Prosecution has launched an investigation to rule out any criminal suspicion.

The flight resumed its journey to London after all legal and medical procedures were completed. No further details were provided regarding the exact cause of death or the identity of the deceased beyond the airline’s official statement.