Trump attacks New York Muslim mayoral candidate, calls him 'extreme communist'

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim Democratic candidate and outspoken supporter of Palestine, following his victory in the party’s primary for New York City mayor, describing him as an “extreme communist” and a “communist lunatic”.

In a post published on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote: “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.”

Trump added: “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

He continued: “All the fools are supporting him.”

According to preliminary results released on Wednesday, Zohran Mamdani, a current member of the New York State Assembly, won the Democratic primary to run for New York City mayor.

The New York Times reported that 11 candidates competed in the Democratic primary for the mayoral race, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The paper noted that Mamdani, a Muslim of Indian origin born in Uganda, outperformed all his rivals and secured 43.5 per cent of the vote.

Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist, pledged during his campaign to make public transport free, freeze rent increases, and impose higher taxes on high-income New Yorkers.

Mamdani is known as a strong supporter of Palestine and a staunch critic of Israel and its deadly military attacks.

