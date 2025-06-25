Middle East Monitor
Trump signals US may need to ease Iran oil sanctions to help rebuild country

June 25, 2025 at 7:27 pm

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the Hague, the Netherlands on June 25, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran – including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil – but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild, Reuters reports.

“They’re going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,” Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of US sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China’s independent “teapot” refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

