Pro-Morsi protests sweep Egypt as trial resumes

Supporters of Egypt’s ousted democratically-elected president have organised dozens of protests and human chains across the country as his trial resumes today, Wednesday. Mohamed Morsi is charged with inciting the killing of protestors in what are known as the “Federal Palace events” in Cairo.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said that the National Alliance to Support the Legitimacy has launched a campaign under the banner “The people will defend their President” calling on Egyptians to demonstrate on Wednesday in support of Morsi. According to media reports the protests started across Egypt at 7 am local time to denounce Morsi’s trial and to demand his immediate release.

In Alexandria, Egypt’s second largest city, protests have swept the neighbourhoods of Al-Bettash, Al-Ameriyyah, Laurent and Sidi Bishr during which protestors carried pictures of Morsi and the four-fingered Rabaa Al Adawiyya sign while chanting slogans condemning military rule and the violence of the security forces. Morsi’s supporters have also organised protests in the governorates of Suez, Ismailia, Port Said, Al-Sharqiyah and El-Beheira .

