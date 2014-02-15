Israeli settlers uproot large numbers of trees in Bethlehem

On Tuesday, Israeli settlers destroyed around 80 old trees in the Jamjoum neighbourhood of southern Bethlehem, eye witnesses said.

Palestinian citizens from the Nahaleen village in Bethlehem reported that the Israeli settlers had set off from the Israeli settlement of Gush Etzion, which separates Bethlehem from Jerusalem.

A large number of the settlers carrying hand saws attacked farms in the Jamjoum neighbourhood and destroyed trees. Palestinians were unable to prevent the attacks as there were Israeli forces in the streets.

Omamah, a Palestinian campaigning website in the West Bank, reported that the Israeli forces in the area chanced upon 17-year old Malik Adawi in the streets and beat him up. According to medical sources, Adawi was admitted to hospital with moderate injuries.

Israeli settlers continuously attack Palestinian farms in the occupied West Bank, damage property, vandalise buildings and uproot trees. They also inflict damage on Palestinian vegetables and crops by opening sewage taps which flood their farms or by releasing wild boar into the farms.