Former security chief calls Rabin and Sharon murderers

Former Israeli security chief Binyamin Ben-Eliezer has called former Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Ariel Sharon "murderers" during a television interview. Speaking on Channel 10, Ben-Eliezer said that the assassination of Ahmed al-Jabari was not a right decision and likened him to the ex-prime ministers.

Ben-Eliezer said that it is wrong to liquidate a person because he is a "murderer" because it is still possible to have "respected agreements" with such people. The former Minister of Security Affairs told presenter Amnon Levi that he knew Al-Jabari very well. "He was a man of his word," said Ben-Eliezer. "When he said that he would give you something, he could do it."

He noted that "bargains" were made with people "such as Hafez al-Asad, who was a murderer, Anwar al-Sadat, who was a murderer, Rabin, who was a murderer, and Sharon, who was a murderer."

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Ben-Eliezer's clarification, in which he explained that what he had intended to say, was that they were all "strong men".