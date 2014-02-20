Palestinian factions unite to march in solidarity with prisoners hunger strike

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES

The Supreme National Committee for solidarity with Palestinian detainees on hunger strike in Israeli prisons and detention centres has organised marches and demonstrations across the West Bank. The Palestinian prisoners club has also called for demonstrations in support of the striking prisoners.

On Tuesday October 4, marches and demonstrations were also held at al-Manara rotary outside the headquarters of the Red Cross in Ramallah. Participants sent a letter to representatives of the Red Cross in Nablus demanding immediate and urgent action is taken to bring an end to the arbitrary measures being taken by the Israeli government and its prison administration against Palestinian detainees.

Factions from across the Palestinian political spectrum took part in the demonstrations alongside the families of the detained. Marches were also attended by schools students and their teachers.

Palestinian detainees inside Israeli prisons have been on hunger strike for nine days in protest at the harsh conditions they are subjected to and the arbitrary measures taken against their families. They are also demanding improvements in conditions inside prisons and in the circumstances surrounding family visits.

MEMO Photographer: Ibtehal Mansour