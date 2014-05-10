Corruption in the Palestinian Authority

Corruption is endemic in the Palestinian Authority, the private sector and NGOs. It is spreading across all sections of Palestinian society.

A report prepared by the European Union stated that financial corruption in the PA led to the "loss" of aid amounting to around €2 billion, which was transferred to the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the period 2008 to 2012. London's Sunday Times reported that there is great imbalance in the spending and management of European money in the Palestinian territories.