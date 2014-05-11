Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sheikh Raed Salah - A summary of the tribunal hearings

May 11, 2014 at 1:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Fact Sheets, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Publications, UK
Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the Islamic Movement in Israel as he arrives in a prison in Haifa to begin his prison sentence on 16 August 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the Islamic Movement in Israel outside of a prison in Haifa on 16 August 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Middle East Monitor
May 11, 2014 at 1:00 pm

FACT SHEET

Sheikh Raed Salah came to Britain at the invitation of the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) last June for a 10 day speaking tour. He was invited to address parliamentarians, journalists and the public to talk about Jerusalem, the Arab Spring, Palestine and Palestinian citizens of Israel. Three days into his visit he was arrested by officials from the UK Border Agency.

The UKBA claimed that Sheikh Raed had entered the UK despite a banning order issued by Home Secretary Theresa May. Such an order had not been issued to Sheikh Raed; neither the Sheikh, nor his hosts nor representatives were made aware of it. In response, Sheikh Raed began legal proceedings to clear his name.

On 5 April 2012, Mr Justice Ockelton delivered his decision on Sheikh Raed Salah's appeal against the deportation order and ruled that it succeeded on all grounds. Mr Ockelton went further and said that the "Secretary of State acted under a misapprehension as to the facts [of the case]". Having won his legal battle Sheikh Raed returned to Israel on 16th April 2012; at no point did he want to stay in Britain.

Click here to download pdf
Categories
Europe & RussiaFact SheetsIsraelMiddle EastPalestinePublicationsUK
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments