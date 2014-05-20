Saudi Arabia and Spain sign security cooperation agreement

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Spain have signed on Monday a security cooperation agreement.

The agency said that Saudi interior minister, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Spanish minister of state for foreign affairs, Gonzalo de Benito signed the agreement on behalf of their countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi defence minister, Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz, foreign minister, Prince Saud al-Faisal and King Juan Carlos of Spain.

The agency did not provide any further details about the agreement.

King Juan Carlos stressed the strength of Spanish relations with the Arab world saying, during a meeting with Saudi businessmen at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jeddah, that “a large delegation of representatives of the most important Spanish businesses and companies has accompanied me during this visit to demonstrate the strong ties between our two countries.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played an essential role in maintaining the stability of this part of the world and I was privileged to witness the Kingdom’s arrival to advanced levels of economic growth and to playing a larger role in the global economy” he said.

The King noted that Saudi Arabia has become a major player in the G-20 and said “your state has actively contributed to the stability of the global energy market and you have an ambitious program of development and urbanisation which would elevate the Kingdom to become one of the best developed economies in the world.”