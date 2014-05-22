Israel orders evacuation of Al-Araqib village in the Negev

The Israeli authorities issued another evacuation order against the residents of Al-Araqib village in the Negev Desert on Wednesday, Palestinian sources have reported.

The sources said that the Israeli Land Authority posted eviction notices outside the Turi family homes and on the village’s mosque and cemetery. Dated 8 May, the order said that if the residents refused to implement the eviction, the Israeli Department of Procedures will remove the residents and demolish their homes between June 12 and July 12. It is claimed that the evacuation order is based on a court order dated 24 October 2003.

Al-Araqib village has been demolished 68 times as part of Israel’s ethnic cleansing programme which has been ongoing since 1948. Each time the residents have rebuilt their homes.