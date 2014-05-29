BICOM: Giving peace a chance?

Last night MEMO launched The Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre: Giving peace a chance? report at the House of Commons in Westminster. Hosted by Sir Bob Russell MP, speakers at the event were investigative researcher Tom Mills, professor of sociology at the University of Bath David Miller, writer and researcher Tom Griffin and researcher and writer Hilary Aked.

The report was published by Spinwatch and examines BICOM, a pro-Israel relations group. It concludes that although BICOM presents itself as though it is progressing towards peace, it in fact rejects international law. It calls for greater transparency of BICOM on the basis that this would help civil society groups hold them to account.

For copies of the report, please contact Middle East Monitor.