UNICEF: Israel killed 500 children in Gaza

UNICEF has said that the Israeli occupation killed around 500 Palestinian children during the war on the Gaza Strip and wounded around 3,000 others.

Chief of UNICEF's Gaza Field Office Pernille Ironside said that 469 children were killed. The number is expected to rise.

She described the effects and damage of the Israeli war on the Palestinian children as "bad," noting that nine children were killed in the last 48 hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced a higher number. They said that 560 children were killed and 11,000 wounded.

Meanwhile, three children were killed on Thursday in Al-Nafaq Street in the north-east of the Gaza Strip. Several international organisations said that targeting children during the war mounts to war crimes and perpetrators must be held account for them.

UNICEF stressed that children in Gaza are experiencing difficult living conditions. They make up around half of Gaza's population, 1.8million. UNICEF said that the Israeli occupation has destroyed the houses of more than 50,000 children.