Houthi delegating on offical visit to Iran

A delegation from the Houthi group went to Tehran, Iran, yesterday on "an official visit which will last several days", the group' official news agency said.

The official news agency Saba, which is controlled by the Houthis, reported Saleh Al-Sammad, head of the Houthi political council saying: "The delegation includes economists who will hold talks with officials in the Iranian government to discuss future prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in many fields."

He added that this visit comes within the framework of the translation of Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi's speech about the possibility of opening up new prospects for relations with countries that respect the will of the Yemeni people and the sovereignty of Yemen's territory, pointing out that the relations between Yemen and Iran have always been brotherly and positive, but "the attitude of previous Yemeni governments towards some countries led to a negative impact on relations with Iran.

Al-Sammad explained that "restoring the relations between the two countries is a normal thing that falls in the interest of strengthening the bilateral cooperation."

The agency highlighted that the delegation includes "a number of deputy ministers and government officials".

Earlier today, the first Iranian direct flight between Iran and Yemen arrived to Sanaa International Airport from Tehran. The flight is the first of its kind since north and south Yemen united in 1990.