Israeli companies operate in the Gulf

Several Israeli or Jewish owned companies have been operating in the heart of several Gulf States, Rai Al-Youm reported Israeli analyst for security and military affairs Yossi Melman as saying.

Melman, who is very close to many senior Israeli military and security officials, recently revealed that the Swiss-based Asian Global Technology (AGT), which is owned by an Israeli Jew based in US called Mati Kochavi, won its first contract in a Gulf country in 2008.

The agreement signed with Abu Dhabi was valued at $816 million through which, Al-Ittihad newspaper said, his company was entitled to "protect all the vital facilities within the emirate of Abu Dhabi".

Melman also revealed that several former senior Israeli officials have been or are still involved in business with security companies in the Gulf.

He also revealed that more than ten private Israeli security firms and others with links to the Israeli defence ministry have recently increased their operations in Arabic and Islamic countries which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

In addition, he revealed dangerous information about Israeli security firms guarding Arabic institutions and officials in most of the Arab countries. He also said that G4S is supporting the Israeli occupation.

According to the Israeli economic newspaper the Globes, G4S has grown in the Middle East, except in Iraq, by more than ten per cent. The firm operates in Dubai International Airport.

Many Arab officials have warned about the dangers of such firms operating in Arab countries, especially the firms which have relations with Israel. They warned that their operations afford a cover for Israeli espionage operations.