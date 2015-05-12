Egyptian committee upholds decision to confiscate ex-footballer's assets

An Egyptian committee to manage the Muslim Brotherhood's funds upheld an earlier decision to seize assets owned by former national team football player, Mohamed Aboutrika.

Secretary-General of the committee, Judge Mohammed Yasser Aboul Fotouh said yesterday that it had turned down a challenge filed by Aboutrika against the decision to confiscate his assets.

Aboul Fotouh said Aboutrika cannot use any of his belongings or bank accounts.

He also pointed out that the former star can always appeal before the Administrative Court or the Court of Urgent Matters.

The Egyptian authorities also confiscated Aboutrika's share certificates in a travel company he helped establish in 2012.