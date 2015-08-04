293 US universities and a church to join BDS

BDS in the United States is preparing to launch the widest campaign for the boycott of Israel which will include student councils from 293 American universities and a renowned church, local Palestinian news agency Quds Net reported yesterday.

Activists preparing for the campaign said in a statement that they are aiming to turn universities and churches to platforms that support Palestinian rights.

BDS members expect the Methodist Church, which represents about eight million Americans, to join the movement next year.

An activist said the campaign started in the Methodist Church a couple of weeks ago, noting that there are preparations for a church conference to be held in May next year in the state of Oregon. They added that they have been updating those who take part in the conference with details about Israeli violations.