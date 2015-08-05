Israeli forces storm the house of murdered toddler Ali Dawabsheh

Israeli forces on Tuesday stormed the house of Palestinian toddler Ali Dawabsheh, who was burnt to death on Friday in an arson attack by Jewish settlers.

The IDF searched the Dawabshehs’ house in the village of Duma, near Nablus, under the pretext of conducting investigations into the arson attack.

Palestinian activist Omar Dawabsheh told Quds Press that IDF forces stormed Duma at 2 am on Tuesday and broke into the Dawabsheh’s home, searched it and confiscated some of the family’s possessions under the pretext of completing the investigation into the arson attack that killed 18-month-old Ali.

Omar added that the Israeli forces also stormed a number of houses and shops located in the vicinity of the Dawabsheh’s home, and that they confiscated all the recordings they found in any surveillance cameras.

Omar also noted that the Dawabshehs set up a tent next to their home so as to receive those coming to offer condolences and express solidarity over Ali’s murder.

A number of villages near Nablus were stormed by Israeli forces in recent weeks, which resulted in the eruption of clashes between Israeli forces and the residents of the stormed villages, especially in Talfit and Qablan where the Israeli forces established military roadblocks at the entry to these villages and attempted to restrain residents’ movement and examine their ID documents.

Ali Dawabsheh was burned to death in his home last Friday in an arson attack believed to be perpetrated by Israeli settlers in what is known as “price tag” revenge attacks. Ali’s parents, Saad and Reham, remain in a critical condition following the attack, as does his four-year-old brother Ahmed.