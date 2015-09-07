Mother of slain Palestinian toddler succumbs to injuries

Riham Dawabsheh, 28, the mother of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh who was burnt to death in an arson attack in July by suspected Jewish extremists, died today of injuries sustained in the attack.

Her brother-in-law, Nasser Dawabsheh, told Anadolu Agency by phone that doctors in Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, where she had been receiving treatment, had announced Riham’s death at dawn.

According to Nasser, Riham will be buried in her hometown of Duma, located near the southern West Bank city of Nablus.

On Sunday, doctors told Riham’s family that her body had stopped responding to medicine and skin cultivation and that most of her organs had stopped functioning.

“Riham has left us forever, following her family,” Hussein Dawabsheh, her father-in-law, told Anadolu Agency.

“We will miss her; her orphan son will miss her, “he said. “May Allah have mercy on her soul.”

On July 31, suspected Jewish settlers set fire to the Dawabsheh family’s home, killing 18-month-old Ali Saad Dawabsheh.

Eight days later, the boy’s father, Saad Dawabsheh, 32, also died at an Israeli hospital after succumbing to severe burns sustained in the attack, while Israeli forces stormed the family’s burnt house.

The attack also left the slain boy’s four-year-old brother, Ahmed, seriously injured.