Egypt denies sending ground troops to Yemen

Egypt has denied sending 800 ground troops to Yemen, Jordan’s Al-Sabeel newspaper reported on Friday. The Egyptian government stressed that only its air force and navy are taking part in the Arab coalition forces involved in the country.

The Egyptian military attaché in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Brigadier Mohammed Abu-Bakr, told Al-Hayat newspaper that, “According to the constitution, sending ground forces outside of our borders needs the agreement of parliament.”

Al-Sabeel said that news agencies reported security sources this week, saying that around 800 Egyptian ground troops had arrived in Yemen late on Tuesday to join the forces from the Gulf States in their fight against the Houthis. The sources added that four units ranging between 150 and 200 troops, in addition to tanks and military vehicles, had arrived in Yemen.