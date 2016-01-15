Egypt criminalises the Rabaa Al-Adawiyya four-finger sign

The Egyptian cabinet approved a presidential draft bill on Thursday that punishes the possession, raising or distribution of symbols linked to “terrorist” entities including the Rabaa Al-Adawiyya four-finger sign. Security forces have in the past arrested students for carrying items like a ruler or a pin emblazoned with the now famous four-finger sign.

The details of which signs or drawings are to be considered as such “terrorist” symbols will be issued later, although it is known that the flag used by Daesh will also be included. Those found guilty will be “jailed and fined a minimum fine of 10,000 Egyptian pounds and a maximum of 30,000 Egyptian pounds… for posting, producing, promoting, importing, exporting, transporting or possessing, with intention to trade, distribute, rent or display any printed material, badges, drawings, posters, signs, handmade paintings, photography, or symbolic graphics… that constitute symbols of terrorist organisations, local or international”.

Egypt branded the Muslim Brotherhood as a “terrorist organisation” in December 2013 after the bombing of Dakahlia security directorate in Mansoura. Sixteen people were killed in the attack, blamed on the Islamist movement, with dozens more wounded. The current government overthrew the Brotherhood government in a military coup in July 2013.

