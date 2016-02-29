Egypt’s Press Syndicate reiterates rejection of normalization with Israel

The Egyptian Journalists’ Syndicate said Sunday it has renewed a ban on all forms of professional, personal and trade union normalization of relations with Israel, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

“The Press Syndicate adheres to the General Assembly’s successive resolutions prohibiting all forms of professional, personal, and trade union normalisation of relations with the Israeli enemy,” it said in a statement.

The statement added: “The syndicate will immediately forward any complaint over potential violation of its resolution to the trade union investigation committee to take disciplinary action against those found guilty of practicing any form of normalization with Israel.”

The statement was issued after Avichai Adraee, the Israeli military spokesman, welcomed last week a visit by a group of Egyptian journalists to Israel, describing it as a “great initiative”.

The Egyptian Parliament on Sunday referred controversial TV host and MP Tawfik Okasha to a special commission of inquiry after he had dinner on Wednesday with the Israeli ambassador in Egypt Haim Koren.

Egypt maintains political and economic ties with Israel, but relations are generally rejected at the grassroots level.