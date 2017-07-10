Qatar Forms a Committee to Claim Compensation for Damages Caused by the Siege to Public and Private Sectors

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani launched the Central Committee to seek Compensation for the four-nation siege imposed on Qatar, today in Doha.

Qatar’s Attorney General, Ali bin Fatis Al-Marri, told a press conference “those who cause damage because of the siege imposed on Qatar must pay compensation”, referring to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt who imposed a blockade on Qatar on 5 June.

Al-Marri, who heads the committee, explained that the Compensation Committee will handle all issues arising from the impact of the siege. He added that the committee membership comprises representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

Al-Marri went say that the Committee’s doors are open from Sunday to receive compensation claims, both from the public and private sectors as well as individuals. Moreover those affected can also submit their claims through the Commission’s website.

The committee will sort out all the submitted applications, study them and initiate legal proceedings for compensation both before the local and international courts as agreed with international law firms.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Al-Marri revealed that the previously submitted claims to the National Human Rights Commission would be included in the Central Claims Commission.

Al-Marri could not make any public estimations of the losses resulting from siege, though he highlighted the losses suffered by Qatar Airways, banks and businessmen in addition to the public and private sectors as a result of the siege.

Al-Marri stressed that any legal cases would continue regardless of progress in the political sphere, “the legal work is permanent and the legal matters are not related to the political developments. Any damage caused by the siege cannot be compensated except by reparation, and damage is always repaired by money.”

Al-Marri also clarifies that the compensation claims also include students who are affected by the siege. The committee will sue the universities that expelled students, most of them are international universities, and claim compensation for the physical and psychological damage that students suffered.