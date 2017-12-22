Espanol / English

‘What happened in Jerusalem will spread to Mecca,’ says Father Musallam

December 22, 2017
Senior Christian Priest in Ramallah Monsignor Manuel Musallam [Syrian news 1/Facebook]
 December 22, 2017

A member of the Christian-Islamic Committee in support of Jerusalem and the Holy Places, Father Manuel Musallam, has warned that what has happened in Jerusalem will spread to Mecca.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Father Musallam has also warned that what happened in the holy city of Jerusalem will lead to a religious war, because Al-Aqsa Mosque will eventually fall down due to all the excavations Israel carries out underneath it.

“We call on the world to stop the religious expansion of Israel. We reject religious war, but if the war was imposed on us, we as Christians will stand with our Muslim brothers to resist this Zionist-Christian fundamentalist attack against Jerusalem and the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He called on Muslim countries to provide the Palestinians with weapons to resist this attack.

He has also described the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as “a war against Palestine and its people and Jerusalem directly” adding that Trump’s decision is a grave mistake.

“There is a missing link between the Palestinian people and their leadership,” he added. “The leadership is in one world and the people are in another world.”

He called on the Palestinian people to order the Palestinian factions to unite and adopt a new strategy based on the legitimate right of resistance to remove the occupation.

“Describing Jerusalem as Muslim or Christian is incorrect. We as Palestinians want Jerusalem to be Arab because it is Arab,” he added.

