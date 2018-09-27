MK: Israel to extend its sovereignty over all historic Palestine

Israel will extend its sovereignty over the entire area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, Member of the Knesset Moti Yogev said yesterday.

The official from the Jewish Home party added:

There had been no Palestinian state and there will never be a Palestinian state. Israel will remain Jewish.

He noted that the Palestinians, under a Jewish Israeli state, would be given self-administration in their municipalities and would have West Bank citizenship in any future agreement.

“Israel will remain Jewish and with an increasing Jewish majority. We will extend Israeli sovereignty over the area lying between the Jordan River and Mediterranean in the future.”

The Knesset: A parliamentary vote to occupy history and the future