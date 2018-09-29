Iran refutes Israel’s secret nuclear site claims

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday rejected Israeli prime minister’s claims that Tehran has developed a secret nuclear site, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel is only regime in our region with a secret and undeclared nuclear weapons program – including an actual atomic arsenal.

“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” Zarif wrote on Twitter in response to Netanyahu’s claims.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had claimed Iran has a second weapons facility for its nuclear weapons program.

“Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu had said in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate the site, saying Iran has already taken 33 pounds (15 kilograms) of nuclear material and spread it throughout Tehran to hide it.

