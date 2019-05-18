Algeria election could be postponed as protests continue

Algeria’s election could be postponed to an unknown date, sources have claimed, while protesters gathered once again in the capital Algiers.

Sources yesterday told Reuters that the upcoming Algerian presidential election could be postponed, telling the news agency that “there will be no elections on 4 July”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources stated that organising the logistics of the election will be difficult while protesters remain on the streets.

Algeria is slated to hold presidential elections following the resignation of ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April. His successor, interim President Abdelkader Bensaleh, announced a week later that he would work to hold transparent and fair elections within 90 days.

Protests have, however, continued, calling for Bouteflika’s allies to also step down. Yesterday thousands of Algerians once again gathered in Algiers, marking the thirteenth Friday of protests.

Though some had feared that Ramadan, which started earlier this month, would cause the protests to falter, it does not seem to have affected the mobilisation of demonstrators.

