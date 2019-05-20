Manchester United’s Pogba goes on Umrah pilgrimage

Manchester United’s star Paul Pogba travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, a ritual Islamic pilgrimage reports Anadolu Agency.

The French midfielder posted a photo on Instagram of the Kaaba, the most sacred monument of Islam, in Mecca where he is performing Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

View this post on Instagram Never forget the important things in life 🕋🤲🏾❤️ A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on May 15, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

Pogba said in his post: “Never forget the important things in life.”

His photo has received more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram.

So far, Pogba has played 66 times for the France national team, while in this season, he scored 13 goals in 35 league games for ManU.

