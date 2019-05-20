Saudi Arabia releases Shia cleric Tawfiq Al-Amer

Saudi Arabia on Saturday released Shia cleric Tawfiq Al-Amer from prison after he completed his eight-year jail term, Arabi21 reported.

Al-Amer was arrested in 2011 on the grounds that he delivered speeches which incited against the Saudi ruling regime.

Supporters of Al-Amer said that he arrived in Al-Ahsa Governorate after leaving the Riyadh prison.

In August 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison and handed a ten-year travel ban which comes in to affect after his release, in addition to a ban on delivering sermons.

He was convicted of slander against the ruling regime and abuse of the faith, stirring up sectarian strife and calling for change in a series of sermons delivered in 2011.

