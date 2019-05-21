Palestinian Awqaf ministry starts distributing meat sent by Saudi Arabia

The Palestinian Awqaf Ministry in Gaza announced, Monday, the distribution of frozen meat sent by Saudi Arabia to the besieged enclave, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

In a press conference, Amir Abdul-Amrin, director of services in the ministry, said that the meat shipment arrived in Gaza on Thursday and it included 25,000 slaughtered sheep each weighs 10KGs.

The shipment, the ministry’s official said, entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing and thanked the Egyptian and the Palestinian Red Crescent for their coordination that eased the entry of the meat shipment to Gaza.

It is worth noting that this shipment of meat was harshly criticised by social media users who claimed that Saudi Arabia had supported Israeli occupation at the expense of the Palestinians. It should bring them much more assistance.

The Palestinian ministry thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts to help the Palestinian people and its attempts to ease it.