Interpol declines PA’s request to arrest Dahlan, again

Interpol has rejected a request by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to issue an arrest warrant against dismissed Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan, Al-Resalah newspaper revealed yesterday.

Interpol said that the basis of the PA’s complaint against Dahlan was political or classified under the term of “political rivalry” and as such it would not be eligible for the issuance of an arrest warrant.

This is the second time the PA’s request for Dahlan’s arrest has been rejected by Interpol.

The PA joined the international police body in 2017 and monitors accused PA President Mahmoud Abbas of seeing membership to use its power to against his political rivals.

READ: Dahlan calls for Abbas to visit Gaza and announce unity government