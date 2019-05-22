Turkey ready to share migration management experience

Turkey’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Ankara is ready to share its experiences of migration management with Central American countries which are dealing with similar situations, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Even though there is no world war, still there are almost 70 million displaced people,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Turkey-Central American Integration System (SICA) Third Political Forum of Foreign Ministers. “This is one of the major challenges of our world today.”

“At the regional level, we try our best to address existing crisis. In Syria, for example, we use effective diplomacy in Astana and Geneva to end this long war that has caused tremendous suffering.

“We also launch operations to clear an area of 4,000 square kilometres (2,500 square miles) from Daesh and YPG/PKK terrorists and hundreds of thousands of Syrians were able to return to their country as a result,” he added.

Cavusoglu said Turkey’s partners in SICA have been dealing with a refugee crisis as countries of destination or transit countries as he offered to share Ankara’s expertise in hosting more than 4 million refugees.

Earlier, the top Turkish diplomat met his Guatemalan counterpart Sandra Jovel and Costa Rican counterpart Manuel Ventura.