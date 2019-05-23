Kubbeh Scotch egg

I enjoy fusing food and culture together and taking inspiration from the countries I have lived in to make tasty new creations. This dish is the perfect example of how I combine my Middle Eastern background with my life in the UK and come up with something a little Eastern and a little Western!

Kubbeh is a dish which originated in the Levant and which is made differently across the various countries, with Syria and Iraq making the most variety of kubbehs! Today I am taking the standard kubbeh mix, made of bulgur wheat and minced meat, and stuffing it with a soft boiled egg, instead of a minced meat and pine nut mixture, to make my own Levantine answer to a Scotch egg.

Traditionally, kubbeh was made in a stone mortar with a wooden pestle by grinding the bulgur wheat and mince until it was a paste. But who has time for that now? I highly recommend finding yourself a good Middle Eastern butcher who either sells the kubbeh mix in his shop or is willing to make it for you in his meat grinder. This gives you the best texture. Otherwise, if you have a meat grinder at home, it is super easy to make or you could even use a food processor. Check out my past kubbeh recipe for detailed instructions.

I chose to add dried mint and chilli flakes to the kubbeh to echo the flavour in the yogurt dipping sauce I am going to make with this. When forming your kubbeh, make sure your dough is cold and you have a bowl of cold water next to you, so you can dip your hands in it and use it to shape your kubbeh. Make sure the thickness of the kubbeh dough is uniform so that it cooks evenly, and make sure you have no holes in the dough and it completely covers the egg.

When frying these, you could either use a deep fryer or shallow fry them in a pan, making sure to turn them twice on each side so that neither side gets too dark. While the kubbeh fries, you can make the dipping sauce, which is super simple. It is just garlic, yogurt, salt, mint and chilli flakes… so simple but it is the perfect accompaniment to the dish, so don’t leave it out!

Once your kubbeh is fried, place it on a kitchen towel for a few seconds to remove any excess oil, and serve alongside the dipping sauce as for breakfast, as an appetiser, or even suhoor! It is sure to impress.

Ingredients

Kubbeh

550g kubbeh mix

2 tbsp dried mint

Chilli flakes to taste

Salt to taste

6 large eggs

Dip

300g yogurt

Chilli flakes to taste

1.5 tsp dried mint

1 clove garlic

Salt to taste

Instructions