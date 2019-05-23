Morocco committee calls on Germany to reverse anti-BDS decision

The Moroccan Committee to Support National Causes yesterday called on the German to reverse a resolution that classed the boycott movement against Israel “anti-Semitic”.

In a statement, the committee said the German decision disrespects the UN resolutions, which considered “the Israeli colonial settlements a war crime”, and contradicts international law, the European Union’s positions and UN Security Council resolution 2334.

The committee praised the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement’s achievements as part of its plan to isolate Israel academically, culturally, politically and economically and appealed to Germany to recognise the State of Palestine.

Last week, German parliament – known as the Bundestag – voted to accept a motion defining BDS as anti-Semitic. The motion, “Resist the BDS Movement – Fighting Antisemitism,” was sponsored by the Bundestag’s two largest parties – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian-Democratic Union and the Social Democrat party – as well as the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party.

